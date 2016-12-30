These surfers are either way too amazing or insane! A video has emerged of some really dedicated surfers who have braved sub-zero temperatures in the US state of Milwaukee to surf the waves of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

The video, posted by Derek Utley, shows surfers riding the waves at the Bradford Beach in Milwaukee.

But only one of the surfers in the video is able to get up and ride a huge wave with relative calm. The video has already been viewed 2.3 million times.

The comment on the video notes that the temperature was 29 degrees Fahrenheit and that it had been snowing then. Viewers can also see snow accumulated on the beach.