Abu Ismail, the top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander who was the mastermind of the terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims earlier this year, was shot dead by security forces in the Nowgam village of the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

At least seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were killed and 15 others were injured after terrorists attacked a bus in the Batengoo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 10. The terrorists had also attacked a police party in the district, injuring three policemen.

Ismail was gunned down along with another LeT operative during a search operation to flush out terrorists from the area.

"LeT terrorist Abu Ismail of Pakistan along with his accomplice killed in Nowgam. Huge achievement for police and SF (security forces)," a Jammu and Kashmir Police official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Ismail was one of the most-wanted militants in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier arrested three people for help[ing the LeT ambush the Amarnath pilgrims.