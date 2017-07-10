At least seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were killed and 11 others injured after terrorists attacked a bus in the Batengoo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. Terrorists also attacked a police party in the district, injuring three policemen.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Muneer Khan said that the attack was aimed at the security forces and not the pilgrims.The terrorists opened fire on the forces at two places on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Batengoo.

The attack comes hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module and arrested two people, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Last month, an intel report had indicated that terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have been "directed" to carry out an attack on pilgrims and police officials on the annual Amarnath Yatra. The report had said that terrorists have been told to kill around 100 to 150 pilgrims and 100 police officials.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah offered his condolences through Twitter and said that "the attack cannot be condemned strongly enough."

