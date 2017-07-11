The terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrims on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has been condemned by celebrities of Tamil films in strong words while expressing their condolence messages to the families of the bereaved.

A bus carrying 56 passengers was attacked by militants that killed seven pilgrims, including five women and injuring 19 others. The pilgrims were returning from their visit from Baltal.

The incident has been condemned by politicians across the spectrum. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, leaders of all leading parties have expressed their shock and dismay.

Many stars from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, have expressed their anguish over the attack. Tamil celebrities too have offered the prayers to the families on Twitter. Find their comments here:

Raadhika Sarathkumar: Shame on the cowards for targeting innocent people on pilgrimage to #AmarnathYatraattack . Pray justice is delivered soon.

Ramya Krishnan: Deeply condemn the dreadful #AmarnathYatra attack.MyHeartfelt condolences & prayers for the families of the victims, very saddening...

Kajal Aggarwal: Very saddened and angry by the cruel #AmarnathTerrorAttack heartfelt condolence to the families of all the victims, such a cowardly act!

Taapsee: #AmaranthYatraAttack surely stemmed out of a coward brain and a cold heart! Sad.

DD Dhivya Dharshini: #AmarnathYatraAttack very sad... very cowardly... God give them strength

Ramya Subramanian: Deeply pained hearing the plight of innocent pilgrims at the #AmarnathAttack.My heart & prayers goes out to them.When will such trauma stop?

Mohan Raman‏: How did these terrorists know that an unescorted bus carrying pilgrims was on the road way past deadline? #AmarnathYatra

Amarnath Yathra must continue.... Terrorists must be shown that basic fabric of unity in our Country cannot be harmed.

Deeply Saddened by this cowardly attack on Amaranth Yatris by Terrorists. I pray for the athmas of the departed. Aum namah Shivaya.

Huma Qureshi: For years Kashmiri Muslims have helped Hindu brothers undertake #AmarnathYatra.Shame on terrorists. We will not let hate win#UnitedWeStand