Amala Paul has been targeted again on social media. Her latest look from her forthcoming movie Thiruttu Payale 2 has garnered vulgar comments from her followers on social media site.

The first look of Thiruttu Payale 2 was launched by Vijay Sethupathi, who is basking in the success of his Vikram Vedha, on Thursday, August 3. The poster turns on the heat as the lead stars Bobby Simha and Amala Paul are in romantic mood with rain in the backdrop.

In an interview earlier, the director of the film had claimed that she was a "perfect combination of hot and cold," who can look glamorous by just wearing a simple sari with a vermilion on her forehead. The actress can look wild, and can also appear sober at the same time. Going by the first look poster, his words appear to be true.

Coming to the main issue, after she posted the picture on Facebook, her hardcore fans praised the look, while some took objection for appearing glamorous in the poster. They passed lewd comments and made some nasty statements about her navel.

This is not the first time where Amala Paul has been targeted on social media. Earlier, the actress had posted some glamorous pictures and the response was no different. People had slammed her for wearing skimpy outfits.

Thiruttu Payale 2 is an upcoming Tamil movie written and directed by Susi Ganeshan. It is a thriller in which Prasanna and Bobby Simha are in the leads. The film also has Sanam Shetty, Vivek, Soundaraja, Robo Shankar and many others in the cast.

It has Vidyasagar's music, P Chelladurai's cinematography and Raja Mohammad's editing.