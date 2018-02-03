Amala Paul has been lauded by many of her well-wishers for taking up the courage to file a complaint against a man who made sexual advances towards her recently. Now, Vishal, the President of Tamil Film Producers Council and Nadigar Sangam Secretary, has hailed her "guts."

Vishal has praised Amala Paul on Twitter for her "determination" to file the sexual harassment case and also thanked the police, who quickly swung into action.

"Hats off to ya guts @Amala_ams for yr boldness in the recent incident. Salute u.needs a lot of determination and guts to move a case on sexual harassment.sincere thanks to the police dept for the swift action http://taken.case filed.hope these culprits learn a lesson. [sic]" he tweeted.

Amala Paul was harassed by a Chennai-based businessman when she was busy rehearsing for a song at a studio. "I went to a dance practice for that event. While I was practising, he came inside. He spoke as though he was part of the event. He spoke to me like he was someone known at the event. He spoke to me personally when I was alone inside. That's why I have complained. He has spoken like he was conducting a sexual trade, for a favour," The News Minute quoted her as saying.

Explaining why she filed a complaint, Amala Paul said, "I should not let it go. Because there are many independent working women like me. If there is no safety, then I don't know why we're living."

The cops arrested the accused, Alagesan, under sections 354A (Sexual harassment), 509 (Uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, The Hindu reported.

A day later, another actress, Sanusha, was molested in a train. Sanusha was traveling from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on the Mangalore–Thiruvanathapuram Maveli Express, and the incident occurred soon after the train left Shornur. According to the Kodi Veeran actress, the accused -- Anto Bose -- inappropriately touched her.