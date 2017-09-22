It has been just three months since George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins and reports are suggesting that they are going to be parents again. Parents to a baby girl and boy – Ella and Alexander – the couple could be preparing to welcome another family member, Life & Style Magazine reports.

The couple made their first appearance after turning parents at the Venice Film Festival a few days ago. The 39-year-old walked hand-in-hand with George at the premiere of Suburbicon where she looked like a stunning Bond girl.

Also Read: Amal Clooney channels Audrey Hepburn in a plunging Versace gown for first red carpet appearance since the twins [PHOTOS]

Now, sources close to the human rights lawyer told Life and Style that Amal is showing the same symptoms as she did during her first pregnancy. Apparently, the Clooney wife has been "eating like crazy" and is "more emotional than normal."

The publication shares, "She's craving pasta, risotto, and Margherita pizza. At times, it seems like she could be eating for three!" The insider also suggests that, unlike her first pregnancy where Amal was conscious about her weight, during her second pregnancy, things will be different.

"During her first pregnancy, Amal barely showed for the first several months, and was active and working right up until a few weeks before the birth. But she was tired and had trouble getting healthy baby weight. But weight may not be an issue during her second pregnancy," the site reports.

According to another source, the Clooneys could again expect second set of twins "Having twins once does increase your chances of having them again," an obstetrics and gynaecology doctor claims.

George has boasted about his children at every opportunity he has got. The actor told Entertainment Weekly, "[Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him. He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats." Whereas discussing about his daughter, he told, "She's very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank God."

Do you think the Clooneys are expecting another baby? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.