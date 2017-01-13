After a glorious win at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, fans await the second season of Atlanta However, followers of the comedy series have to wait a little longer as the show's season 2 air dates has been pushed to 2018. The delayed air date has been attributed to certain commitments of creator and star Donald Glover.

Golden Globe Best Actor winner Glover recently signed to be a part of the Star Wars stand alone Han Solo movie, therefore making him unavailable for Atlanta. The star will be seen donning the role of Lando Calrissian in the movie, the shooting of which begins this month. It has been a great journey for the artist from donning the role of a writer and actor on 30 Rock to accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the 2017. He is also a rapper and Childish Gambino is his stage name.

Following the success of the first season of comedy series Atlanta, FX has signed a deal with Glover. According to the deal, FX has roped in the talented actor and writer to create more content for the channel.

FX president of original programming Nick Grad said that they find Glover a remarkable artist who can effortlessly shift gears between being "an actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another". "Atlanta was just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We're proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television," he added, Variety reports.

Atlanta revolves around young rappers from the city who are attempting to make it big in the industry.