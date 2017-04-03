Alphonse Puthren of Premam fame had revealed in his recent Facebook post about the combinations of directors and actors he love to see in Mollywood films. He has now extended his wish-list to Tamil industry.

The first name in the list is Rajinikanth and Hari's combination. The director is known for mass entertainers, backed by fast-paced screenplays. Here on the other side, Rajinikanth is called as the mass maharaja of South India. May be, the young filmmaker desires to see what happens when these two forces come together for a film.

Going by Alphonse Puthren's post, his list indicate that he is a fan of Ajith. It is because he has wished Thala to join hands with six different directors like Shankar, Mani Ratnam, SJ Suryah, Simbu, Selvaraghavan and Hari.

Find his complete wish-list below:

In tamizh ...I would like to see these combinations as a tamizh cinema lover.

A hari film Superstar Rajinikanth

A hari film with Universal star Kamal Hassan

A Shankar film with Thala Ajith Kumar

A film by Mahendran

A Venkat prabhu Ilayathalapathy Vijay film

A Mani Ratnam film with Thala Ajith Kumar

A Mani Ratnam film with STR

An S J Surya film with Thala Ajith Kumar

An S J Surya film with Ilayathalapathy Vijay

A Selvaraghavan film with Thala Ajith Kumar

An A R Murugadoss film

A hari film with Thala Ajith Kumar

An STR direction film with Thala Ajith Kumar

A Bala film with Suriya

A Bala film with Karthi

An Ameer film like Paruthiveeran, Raam or Mounam Pesiyadhey.

A Shankar film with STR

A Karthik Subbaraj film with Dhanush and Simha

A Manikandan film with Vijay Sethupathi

A Nalan film with STR

A Hollywood equivalent action film with Vishal and Arun Vijayakumar with Action king ARJUN