Disha Patani impressed everyone as she unbuttoned for Maxim's latest cover. Her pictures are sexy and oozes style and confidence.

Disha Patani is definitely setting the temperature high for her latest photo shoot. Disha has donned a white swimsuit and is looking drop dead gorgeous in it.

But there is a striking resemblance and it took us back to Deepika Padukone's photoshoot for the same magazine. Same white shirt same white swimsuit - well...

While Deepika looked sensuous in the pictures, she drew flak for the same. Many on social media slammed the actress saying that she has forgotten "Indian culture". Thankfully, that didn't happen with Disha Patani till now.

What do you think? Take a look at the pictures:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is busy promoting Padmavati, which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 1. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Starting the week right with @dishapatani #DishaPataniXMaxim Photographed by @nicksaglimbeni wearing @marksandspencerindia #DishaPatani #HotRightNow #SexyBack #Maxim A post shared by Maxim India (@maxim.india) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:39am PST

Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be seen in Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff. They are pairing for the first time on screen. Earlier, the rumoured lovebirds were seen together in music video Befikra where they showcased their lovely chemistry.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 marks the third collaboration of Tiger and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The two had earlier worked together for Heropanti and Baaghi. Both the movies were box office hits.