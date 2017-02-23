The teaser of director Harish Shankar's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham featuring stylish star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde is scheduled to be released on YouTube on February 24.

Allu Arjun has scored a blockbuster success with Sarrainodu, which was released in theatres on April 22, 2016. He is now set for a comeback with DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and the success of his last outing has increased curiosity and expectations of his upcoming movie. The massive response for its first look, which was released on February 18, is proof of the craze for the movie.

Producer Dil Raju is bankrolling DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC‏). He has announced the teaser of this much-awaited movie will be released online as Shivaratri treat for the fans of mega family at 9.00 am on Saturday. Its first look will be unleashed on the official YouTube channel of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Dil Raju confirmed the news about the teaser launch of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham on the Twitter page of his production house on 21 February. The producer tweeted: "The announcement you have been waiting for. #DJTeaser @ 9AM on 24th Feb. Stylish Star @alluarjun presented like never before by @harish2you."

Allu Arjun is essaying a never-played before role in DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. Bunny is seen sporting a Brahmin look and his new makeover featured in the first look of the movie has created quite a stir on social media. The film goers are all thrilled to watch the first look teaser of the movie.

Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead opposite Allu Arjun in the movie and Bramhanandam and Tanikella Bharani appear in crucial roles. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film, while Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release in mid-2017.