Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has continued to fare well at the US box office on Monday and Tuesday and its collection has inched closer to $1 million mark in the country in five days.

The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer was released in around 170 screens in the USA on June 23 and received a very good response from the audience there. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham collected $878,320 at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $357,290 on Thursday premieres, $188,011 on Friday, $229,750 on Saturday and $103,269 on Sunday.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham needed $121,680 to surpass $1 million mark at the US box office. The makers and distributors are yet to reveal its collection in the country on Monday and Tuesday. If we are to go by the early estimates, the movie has minted approximately over $75,000 at the US box office in these two days.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has collected approximately $953,320 at the US box office in five days. The movie now needs $46,680 to cross the historical mark of $1 million in the country. The film is expected to rake these numbers on Wednesday and Thursday and surpass the mark in the country in its opening week.

Race Gurram was the first film of Allu Arjun to cross $1 million mark at the USA Box Office and the film had taken nine days to achieve this feat. Its lifetime total collection stands at $1,395,000 in the country. His next release S/O Satya Murthy surpassed $1 million mark in just 5 days and collected $1,275,000 at the US box office in its lifetime.

Allu Arjun's last outing Sarrainodu was expected to be his third film achieve this rare feat, but the film ended up collecting a total of $874,193 at the US box office in its lifetime. Now, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is gearing become the third big success for the actor in the country.