A leaked image of what is claimed to be Huawei's 2018 roadmap surfaced online on Tuesday, providing the company's quarter-by-quarter launch plans for products ranging from smartphones to wearable devices and wireless routers.

If the leaked roadmap turns out to be accurate, Huawei will make the Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Lite smartphones available for purchase in more markets in the first half of 2018.

In addition, the company will also likely unveil three new smartphones during the three-month period, including Maya, Salina and Honor 1. It should be noted here that these are most likely codenames or placeholders for upcoming devices, not the market names.

The roadmap also suggested that Huawei was planning to launch a new A2 fitness band, a new Huawei 360 Camera, a new Huawei Scale and the B618 wireless router.

In the second quarter, the company will apparently launch three P series phones, including the Huawei P, P Plus and the P Lite, as well as a second Honor smartphone and the Huawei B525.

The only device listed under the Q3 was the third Honor-branded smartphone for the year. However, the last quarter of 2018 looked comparatively busier than the previous one with scheduled launches of another Mate Pro device, a Mate Lite and a fourth Honor smartphone.

Considering that the validity of the image cannot be verified at this moment, it's better to take the alleged roadmap with a grain of salt.

Huawei announced earlier this month that it would be shipping the current flagship, the Mate 10, to US carriers starting next year. The move was part of the company's broader plan to expand its smartphone business in the US market where it accounts for a minimal share.

Huawei trails Samsung and Apple by handset shipments at a global level, but it leads the market in China.