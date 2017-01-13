Looks like all is not well between Yeh Hai Mohabbatein lead pair Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Ishita) and Karan Patel (Raman). Rumour has it that both the actors are giving a cold shoulder to each other for quite sometime now.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoying their honeymoon in Paris

The rumour started doing the rounds after both the actors posted two different images on Instagram with a strong message as caption. Both Karan and Divyanka spoke their hearts out about what they felt.

"Doing things behind my back only proves how insecured and small u are .. n i am sure you know im talking about you and you would not like being named. So its a warning. #Stop #DontMakeMeMakeYouRepent ...! Hope you are smart enough to get the hint. If not, i got better and more effective ways too. Lets see ..!, Karan posted on Instagram.

While fans were still in shock and wondering as to whom Karan targeted through this post, Divyanka too posted a strong message saying that people should have a sense of responsibility towards their profession.

Later, Karan confirmed that his post was meant for someone when India Forums contacted him about the same. "Yes, I have posted this message on Instagram and I totally mean what I have written. However, when it comes to taking names, I feel 'Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi hai (an indication in enough for a smart person to understand)," he said.

While one can't say for sure if the posts were meant for each other, it is known to fans that Karan and Divyanka have never shared a good relation although both are cordial towards each other. In addition to this, several reports had earlier claimed that Karan's alleged tantrums on the sets often created trouble for Divyanka, his other co-stars and the crew members. In fact, there were instances when the shoot was stalled owing to Karan's alleged tantrums.