Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes, who play the role of Dev and Sonakshi, on popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, are apparently not on good terms. In fact, rumour has it that Shaheer and Erica are not on talking terms for the past three weeks.

Erica, however, refuted the reports claiming them to be baseless. "It is extremely disappointing to see some websites defame us for getting views. Such news are completely baseless and nobody should be encouraged to use artist's name in bad light in order to get clicks. Shoot is a hectic affair and small incidences should certainly be not used to make unleaded controversies," Erica told India Forum.

Recently, there were reports that the on-screen couple was apparently dating in real life as well.

Even as it is not known if there is any truth to their tiff off-screen, Shaheer and Erica's on-screen characters are at loggerheads. In the recent episodes, Dev, after learning that he is Suhana's father, told the truth to the little girl, who looked shocked and terrified.

Later, when Sonakshi confronted Dev regarding the same, an angry Dev questioned her as to why he was kept unaware of his daughter's existence. He also threatened Sonakshi that he would do anything to get Suhana's custody.

However, when Sonakshi told him that she had come to meet him when Suhana was six months old, it left Dev shocked. She said that keeping her ego aside, she had made an attempt to meet Dev, but was asked to leave by the security guard as the family members didn't want to see her again.