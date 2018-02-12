If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor became a peacemaker between filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, who were not in good terms of late.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Ranbir has reportedly signed Yash Raj Film's next, which will be directed by Karan Malhotra.

Now, Karan Malhotra and KJo apparently had a massive fallout and with the latter's close friend Aditya having roped in Malhotra for a three-film deal staring KJo's another friend Ranbir, it didn't go down well with Johar.

The report also said that Johar and Aditya got into a heated argument because of Malhotra. However, Ranbir, being close to his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, decided to solve the issue between the filmmaker friends.

Johar holds Aditya in high regard and had once said in a statement, "Aditya Chopra and I have a really amazing bond when it comes to our opinions. We message and call each other when we love a film when we don't, then the silence is meant to be understood. We have this like unfailing protocol that exists between us. He is never going to lie to me and I am not going to lie to him because he will catch me in that moment and I don't think Adi is capable of lying. We have that code of silence. Aditya Chopra is the only person I don't lie to."

It seems all is now well between Johar and Aditya as the latter's wife Rani Mukerji had attended Karan's twins birthday bash, held on February 7.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is rumored to be dating Alia Bhatt with whom he is busy shooting Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. It is being said that the two are spending quite a lot of time together.

A few days ago, it was reported that Ranbir was spotted at Alia's house at around 11 pm and left next morning. Not just that, they are even tricking photographers by sending their cars back to their own house when they stay over at each other's place.