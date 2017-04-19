Gwen Stefani is the mother of three young boys, but it looks like she hasn't given up on her dream to be the mother of a girl baby.

Also read: Lesley Murphy undergoes double mastectomy and shares photo of her new body

Stefani, who is currently dating fellow judge Blake Shelton, hinted at her desire for a baby girl during Tuesday's episode of The Voice with a very telling comment.

Stefani's team of six has only one girl — Brennley Brown, who is a teenage country singer – and shortly after Brown performed Fly by Maddie & Tae, Stefani said: "All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with and — she's my only girl and look at her!" All season, Stefani has been vocal about her desire for more young girls on her team.

Meanwhile, it is not immediately known if Stefani and Shelton have plans to expand their brood, but last month, In Touch Weekly claimed that the singer was considering adopting a little girl.

"Gwen is considering not just an infant, but children under the age of 5," a source told InTouch Weekly. "She wants to have a little girl before Christmas. Gwen is telling friends that she wants to keep this really private and that she is trying to not get too excited yet, but she has been daydreaming about names already. Her wish is to have a healthy, beautiful little girl she can dress up and play dolls with and do all the things she hasn't experienced as a mom to her sons."

Stefani and her ex husband Gavin Rossdale have three sons – Apollo, 3, Zuma, 8 and Kingston, 10.