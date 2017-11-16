Noted Malayasian filmmaker Amir Muhammad, partner of Kuala Lumpur-based DaHuang Pictures, has joined the All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF) 2017 as a jury member.

The third edition of ALIIFF, which is organised as part of the Indywood Film Carnival, will be held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad between December 1 and 4. ALIIFF has received film submissions from over 80 countries. Among this, 130-plus films have been shortlisted for screening in six competition and eight non-competition categories, respectively.

A total of 68 movies will be up for review by separate jury panels in each of the six competition segments, including Feature Films, Competition for Indian Films, Short Films, Student and Short Films. Amir Muhammad will be part of the Documentaries and Debut Director's Films.

The four-day Indywood Film Carnival is expected to draw 300 exhibitors, 5,000 trade delegates and 500-plus potential investors. The conference sessions include Media Interactions, Conferences and Panel Discussions, Workshops and Seminars, Film Business Quiz, Golden Frame Awards, Excellence Awards, Red Carpet and Networking Events, Product and Project launches, Film Tourism and Investors Meet.

Sohan Roy is the founder-director of the $10-billion Project Indywood, which aims at elevating the Indian Film Industry to global standards in the next five years through a consortium of 2,000 Indian billionaires and corporates.

The Rs 70,000 crore Project Indywood aims at initiating 10,000 new 4K projection multiplex screens, 1 lakh 2K/4K projection home cinemas, 8K/4Kfilm studios, 100 animation/VFX studios and film schools conforming to international standards.

Who is Amir Muhammad?

Amir Muhammad is the Founder of Buku Fixi, one of the leading book publishers in Malayasia. Established in 2011, the company has published over 150 books, of which have been converted into films.

He has also served on the jury of several international film festivals including Rotterdam, Yamagata, Clermont-Ferrand, BAFICI (Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema) and Dubai.

DaHuang Pictures, where he is a partner, was established in 2005, and has produced many award-winning films apart from financing and promoting numerous short films and feature films directed by youngsters.