The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has finally released about 13 million pages of declassified documents online after years of public pressure and lawsuit from those advocating freedom of information. And as expected, the documents have mentioned sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and flying saucers from across the globe.

Conspiracy theorists have been claiming the existence of aliens and UFOs for years, but without much backup and proof. So, the CIA's account of UFO sightings in its declassified documents will stir up their interest.

Two police officers spotted a UFO in Lithuanian on June 26, 1996 and alerted the rapid reaction force, according to the declassified documents available on the CIA Library website.

"Vehicle loads of soldiers from the ARAS rapid reaction force, sniffer dogs and police reinforcements immediately arrived on the scene of the emergency," said the report. It went on to say that eye witnesses saw a spherical objecting hanging and "pulsing," alternately shrinking and expanding, and heard "a strange sound like an electric or electronic crackle."

"When they moved about 50 metres through the long grass, the police said the sphere moved away, rose higher and rapidly departed in the direction of Vilnius."

The report went on to say that police and armed forces watched the strange object for half an hour, measured the radiation and recorded the sound that was heard even after it had disappeared. The sniffer dogs behaved "quietly" but the tall grass at the UFO landing spot was flattened to the radius of 10 metres.

There were allegations that intelligence agencies in several countries, including the US have records of UFO sightings, but such documents are kept away from the public and the CIA's files were available only at the National Archives in Maryland until now. However, pressure from public seems to have forced the CIA to make the files available online.

(Source: CIA)