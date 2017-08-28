The Punjabi and Hindi film industries have been affected due to protests over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case. One of the films hit is Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Raazi. The team was filming in Patiala, but the schedule has been cancelled now.

According to Mid-Day, director Meghna Gulzar instantly called for pack-up as she understood the gravity of the situation.

"Given the situation, Meghna realised that it would be unsafe to shoot in Patiala. The team was required to shoot across several locations in the city, and moving around with the stars and equipment was a risky proposition," a source told Mid-Day.

"Mobile and internet services were also stopped, so communication was another issue among the unit. The cast and crew stayed put inside the hotel over the weekend."

"They did not want any untoward incidents to unfold considering the high alert in the state," the source added.

Meghna and the producers have decided to put the shooting on halt and believe that the situation will calm down by next week.