Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned 24 on March 15 and several celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar have wished her on social media. The young diva has proved her skills in her five years of Bollywood and made more than Rs 500 crore from her movies.

Though she received criticism for her role in Student of the Year, people loved her in her next movie, Highway. Till date, she has done nine films and they have made Rs 580 crore so far.

Only 2 States surpassed Rs 100 crore, otherwise, her critically acclaimed films like Highway, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi didn't earn much. However, her latest movie, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, will soon cross Rs 100 crore as it has already surpassed Rs 50 crore mark. Well, it won't be surprising if she hits Rs 1000 crore mark in next five years.

MOVIE NAME LIFETIME COLLECTION (in Rs crore) Student of the Year (2012) 70 Highway (2014) 30.61 2 States (2014) 102.13 Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) 76.81 Shaandaar (2015) 43.13 Kapoor and Sons (2016) 73.29 Udta Punjab (2016) 60.33 Dear Zindagi (2016) 68.16 Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) 55.13 TOTAL 579.59

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebs have wished Alia 'happy birthday' on Twitter. It has been reported that rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra paid a late night visit to Alia's place to wish her. Take a look at the tweets here:

24 yrs ago you came into the world and made the sun shine brighter. @aliaa08 Happy Birthday darling my sun shines because of you ??❤️❤️?? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 15, 2017

Happy birthday fellow fish @aliaa08 !!! Keep killing it & may all your dreams keep coming true !!! Big squishy hug ???❤ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 15, 2017

Shine on my sweetheart!!!! Happy birthday @aliaa08 ....your siblings are waiting to see you!!! Love you....❤️ pic.twitter.com/KiJyWQEAuG — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2017

Happy Birthday Ananya Swaminathan or @aliaa08! Thanks for your invaluable contribution in #2states! May there be many more! pic.twitter.com/BxZ6TiJxt8 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 15, 2017