Alia Bhatt has started shooting for her next movie Raazi, and some photos from the sets have already been leaked on social media.

Just after the first schedule of Raazi shooting got over, producer Karan Johar shared a photo of Alia and co-actor Vicky Kaushal with the director Meghna Gulzar. However, some photos from the sets got leaked, and revealed Alia's burkha-clad look.

The young actress is seen wearing a grey burkha on the sets of the film, suggesting that Alia is playing a Muslim woman in Raazi. Some fan pages have been sharing the pictures on social media. The shooting happened in Kashmir.

Reports suggest that Alia will play the role of Vicky's onscreen wife. Vicky plays the character of a Pakistani Army officer. The movie Raazi is reportedly based on Harinder Sikka's novel titled Sehmat.

This is the first time Alia and Vicky will share screen space together. The actor had expressed his excitement to work with Alia earlier.

"Getting a chance to work with Alia Bhatt, inarguably one of the finest actresses in our industry at the moment, is a big deal for me. I am really very excited to be a part of the film. She has worked wonderfully in her movies and brings something new with each film. She sets a new benchmark with her releases. I am sure I will learn a lot from her and working with her will be fun," Vicky had told IANS earlier.

Check Alia's leaked photos from the sets of Raazi here: