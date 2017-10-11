After telling the hard-hitting story of Arushi Talvar's 2008 double murder case in her film Talvar in 2015, director Meghna Gulzar is all set to treat audiences with a spy thriller Raazi starring an unusual cast of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. While the actors, director and the film's crew are busy filming it, the Dharma Productions raised the curiosity by teasing their fans with a poster seven months prior to its release.

Dharma Productions official shared the poster of Raazi featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal on their official Twitter handle which reads, "#7MonthsToRaazi and no one can wait for this story to unfold! @karanjohar @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar."

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be sharing screen for the first time in the film. The movie revolves around a Kashmiri spy girl, played by Alia, who is married to a Pakistani Army officer, played by Vicky. They provides the Indian Intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war saving the lives of many Indian soldiers.

Based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, the spy thriller Raazi is extensively being shot in various locations in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai. The crew has recently wrapped up its Kashmir schedule.

Raazi, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, is scheduled to release on May 11.