Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are the most likeable on-screen couple in Bolywood and one can say they are the perfect successor to the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol duo. But the recent report suggests that the two are avoiding each other and is not willing to work together.

What must have happened that Alia and Varun don't want to work together? They were on fire at the recent IIFA Awards, but now they are reportedly avoiding working together.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the initial reason was Karan Johar who had asked them to stay away from each other to keep their magic alive. However, now these two are keeping distance.

"Varun has done around eight films and Alia has done nine films till date and they have three credits together. So they want to ensure that they take a break for a while from each other," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Is it a wise decision? Well, may be yes.

Alia and Varun are everyone's favourite, but if they show their chemistry very often, the spark and excitement that has been created among fans will disappear soon.

They made their debut together in Karan Johar's Student of the Year and then they appeared in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. All the three flicks were successful.

They will reportedly be seen in their fourth movie together, title Shiddat. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the movie is said to go on floors by 2018.The movie is said to be a romantic drama and it is Abhishek's second movie with Alia after 2 States.

Meanwhile, Varun is busy with his upcoming flick, Judwaa 2. It is the sequel of Salman Khan's Judwaa, which is directed by David Dhawan.

On the other hand, Alia is busy shooting Meghna Gulzar's Raazi along with Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji's Dragon alongside Ranbir Kapoor.