Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Raazi in snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir, was taken to a hospital along with her mother on Monday, September 25.

Well, before you freak out, let us inform you that Alia is absolutely fine. The actress was taken to a hospital in Pahalgham as she had to shoot a sequence for the movie in the hospital. Since Alia's mother Soni Razdan is also a part of the film, she joined to shoot the intense scene at Government Civil Hospital.

A source told Mumbai Mirror that the star's presence created frenzy as more than 300 local fans gathered to take a glimpse of the actress.

"Over 300 local fans of Alia Bhatt had gathered to watch the actress shoot a lengthy sequence for her upcoming film, Raazi. Soni Razdan, who had accompanied her daughter, plays her mother in the film too. Both were without makeup and dressed in cotton salwar-kurtas. The filming started around 2 pm and ended at 5.30 pm. The unit will head back to Mumbai on Wednesday," the source said.

"Measures were taken to ensure that patients were not troubled with a doctor on call outside the set. Cops from the Jammu and Kashmir police and jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also deployed to boost security and ensure that no outsider ventured in. Permissions were in order and shooting was smooth," the source added.

Raazi will see Alia play a Kashmiri woman, who is married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is based on the book Calling Sehmat.