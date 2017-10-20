It was a sort of a magical reunion when Karan Johar along with his proteges Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra came together under one roof to celebrate the festival of light at KJo's residence in Mumbai on October 19.

While the occasion also clocked five years of Student Of The Year (2012) which acted as a launch pad for the three next-gen actors. And their celebration got even brighter when KJo's twins Roohi and Yash lit the house with their never-ending cuteness.

A few days back, Karan Johar revealed on Neha Dhupia's radio chat show that he will be treating his fans and dear ones with the first ever public appearance of his twins at his dear friend Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur's first birthday celebration.

"Kareena and I have decided, it's Taimur's birthday party. He is two months older than them. Taimur was born in December. So his birthday party is where Yash and Roohi will make their debut appearance. Watch out Instagram! Because these three cuties are going to break the internet. I can't wait for that photograph," KJo revealed.

But thanks to Alia, we've got a glimpse of the little bundle of joys a little early before the schedule and sorry KJo, they are already breaking the internet.

Alia Bhatt, who was in awe after meeting the little munchkins at Karan Johar's house, shared an image on her Instagram where Roohi and Yash were seen all festive ready decked up in a traditional attire.

Roohi and Yash can be seen sitting on their grandmother Hiroo Johar's lap and how everyone including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherjee and others are completely blown away by their baby antics.

la famille ?? A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash - a girl and a boy - were born through surrogacy at Masrani Hospital in Andheri (West) on February 7 this year.

On the sidelines of the Diwali festivity and celebrations, Alia also shared a picture with her SOTY team on Instagram.

Five ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

She also thanked Karan Johar for making SOTY film happen which gave her a fabulous start to her acting career.

"Love you @karanjohar my father my friend.. thank you for making this day happen! Couldn't have asked for a better opening to my story :)" Alia wrote on Twitter.

Love you @karanjohar my father my friend.. thank you for making this day happen! Couldn't have asked for a better opening to my story :) — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 19, 2017

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions official Instagram handle also shared some pictures with the SOTY cast from their celebration.

#SOTY #5yearsofsoty #happydiwali ....loves of my life! @varundvn @s1dofficial @aliaabhatt A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

#Diwali just got brighter with this magical reunion! #5YearsOfSOTY & the nostalgia doesn't stop!✨ @karanjohar @s1dofficial @aliaabhatt @varundvn A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

THE 5 YEAR SPEECH while cannot stop eating the delicious cake. ? #5YearsOfSOTY The man, the mentor and the director - @karanjohar celebrates with his favorite students!? @s1dofficial @varundvn @aliaabhatt A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

..