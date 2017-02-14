As Valentine's Day has approached, Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress Alia Bhatt opened up about her love life. She admitted to being in love and has sent a message through her interview that how "someone" should propose her.

Also read: Bollywood on-screen couples we want to see back together

When DNA asked Alia about how she would like to be proposed to, she said: "On a film set! Because if the person knows me well enough, will know that's my first love, so my second love should propose to me on a film set which is my first love!"

"I am very romantic. Romance for me, is understanding and intimacy. If the person truly loves and understands me, he will know what I want. Now it's printed so the person, whoever he is, will know how I want to be proposed to!" she added.

In fact, the actress said 'yes' when she was asked whether she's in love at the moment or not. Is that "someone" Sidharth Malhotra? Earlier, when Alia and Varun Dhawan appeared on Koffee With Karan 5, the latter has somehow revealed that Alia and Sid are dating.

In the chat show, when Karan Johar asked Varun what Sidharth has that he doesn't, the Dilwale actor looked at Alia. The Kapoor and Sons pair have been spotted together at several events and places, but the duo have always denied being in a relationship. Does Alia's revelation means she is accepting being in a relationship? Will Sid and Alia make their affair public?

Alia will soon be seen in Dharma Productions' Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Varun. The duo are currently busy promoting their movie, which is set to be released on March 10. Recently, Sidharth has praised the chemistry between Alia and Varun in the movie.