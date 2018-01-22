Alia Bhatt has taken some time off from shooting for two movies simultaneously and is currently in Jodhpur for her best friend Kripa Mehta's wedding.

And these latest pictures and videos have got us grooving with her. Yes, Alia danced to Arjun Kapoor's Hawa Hawa along her with girl gang at Sangeet night.

Alia Bhatt recently went on a vacation in Bali with her girl gang to for a bachelorette party, and is now twirling in beautiful traditional outfits.

FWF ? A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 21, 2018 at 6:27am PST

The actor took to Twitter to say: "Wonder what I've done to deserve this sudden burst of love! Not complaining just very very touched! Thank you for all the constant love I love you guys tooooooo much!"

On the professional front, Alia is currently shooting for Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is a coming-of-age story inspired by two real-life rappers from Mumbai's chawls – Rapper Divine and Rapper Naezy.

Alia has also started working on Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Ranbir Kapoor. Her upcoming film Raazi — starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Meghna Gulzar — is all set to release in May.