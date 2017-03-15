Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrates her 24th birthday on March 15 and at this young age, the diva is ruling the industry. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress has given back-to-back mind-blowing performances till date.

Also read: Did Alia Bhatt just take a dig at Kangana Ranaut?

Though Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and other actresses have done good films of late, Alia is clearly the leading actress in Bollywood at present. Don't you agree? When she made her debut with Student of the Year, many dismissed her as just another star kid who would fade over time. But Alia proved herself with her very next movie, Highway.

The diva showed her acting skills in the Imtiaz Ali directorial that had everyone sitting up and taking note. Karan Johar has often been accused of nepotism, but with Alia the filmmaker brought an amazing young talent in the industry, who is here to stay. After Highway, almost all her films have impressed the audience.

From her light-hearted movies like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Kapoor and Sons to hard-hitting films like Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, this actress deserves to be a leading name in Bollywood. The actress is just about 10 movies old and has only one flop in the list in the form of Shaandaar.

On the other hand, Kangana grabbed people's attention with Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Other actresses such as Deepika, Sonam and Shraddha Kapoor might be good but haven't really impressed viewers with back-to- back hits.

Alia's latest release Badrinath Ki Dulhania is also seeing a good run at the box office and we hope the birthday girl gives us more movies in the near future to rave about.