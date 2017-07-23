Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come down heavily upon the media over its coverage of drug the racket and said the media is projecting excise enforcement director Akun Sabharwal like Amarendra Baahubali.
Drug racket has recently hit on the head of Telugu film industry. A list of celebs was allegedly leaked online and several speculations are made about some A-list Tollywood celebs getting notice from the excise department. A few like Puri Jagannadh, Subbaraju, Tarun and Shyam K Naidu have already been questioned by the department.
These speculations of the media have caused a lot of distress to the families of those celebs. Many are upset with the rumours, but none dared to criticise media for maligning the image of the celebs. However, Ram Gopal Varma, who is also fondly known as RGV dared to do it on his Facebook page.
The filmmaker took to his Facebook page on Saturday to condemn the media and excise department for humiliating people in the film industry and their families. In a series of post, Ram Gopal Varma raised several questions about the excise department's "selective leaks" to the media on Tollywood celebs.
Here is the series of comments by Ram Gopal Varma on his Facebook page:
I am very much wondering if the school children taking drugs also will be summoned by SIT and interrogated for 12 hours like they are doing to Poori jagan and Subba Raju ..just asking?
Of course everyone kind of know it exists but first time everyone actually heard about this department only because they are using the film industry as a teaser trailer for people to come to know their existence
Whatever the actual truth of the drugs matter the law in its own course might tell or not tell but for the moment Akun Sabharwal is being projected like Amarendta Bahubali by the Media ..Maybe S S Rajamouli should make Bahubali 3 with him
Nobody is denying the integrity of Mr.Sabarwal or his department but even without any charges or conclusive proof to allow the media leaks to destroy the reputations of people apart from causing distress to their families is highly deplorable
Apart from Intention of curbing drug menace shouldn't Mr.Sabarwal be also morally responsible enough to put an end to media speculations of how the people at the enquiry are being treated ?
Is Akun Sabarwal so inhuman that he is not considering the inhuman humiliations the various people are going through citing leaks from the department?
Why can't Akun Sabharwal say to the press that only he is the authorised person to speak on what's going on and rest are nothing but ill informed speculations?
Akun Sabharwal's silence is making the baseless and nonstop speculations sound like truth thereby causing tremendous damage to reputations of people
I think it's right for Akun Sabharwal and his team to speak out and make it clear to people not to listen to malicious conspiracies and already think of people like criminals without even being charged or cases filed
Law clearly says a person is considered innocent until proven guilty and here just on a mere enquiry even without a charge or a case filed people are being projected like criminals
It looks like drugs were never there before the alleged film industry's involvement ...Is there a deep rooted conspiracy to target only the film industry?
How will the enquiry team members feel if they and their family members are being humiliatingly paraded without any basis..I appeal to the humaneness of Mr.Sabarwal and his team to be more sensitive in how they do their job without maligning people's minds?