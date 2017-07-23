Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come down heavily upon the media over its coverage of drug the racket and said the media is projecting excise enforcement director Akun Sabharwal like Amarendra Baahubali.

Drug racket has recently hit on the head of Telugu film industry. A list of celebs was allegedly leaked online and several speculations are made about some A-list Tollywood celebs getting notice from the excise department. A few like Puri Jagannadh, Subbaraju, Tarun and Shyam K Naidu have already been questioned by the department.

These speculations of the media have caused a lot of distress to the families of those celebs. Many are upset with the rumours, but none dared to criticise media for maligning the image of the celebs. However, Ram Gopal Varma, who is also fondly known as RGV dared to do it on his Facebook page.

The filmmaker took to his Facebook page on Saturday to condemn the media and excise department for humiliating people in the film industry and their families. In a series of post, Ram Gopal Varma raised several questions about the excise department's "selective leaks" to the media on Tollywood celebs.

Here is the series of comments by Ram Gopal Varma on his Facebook page: