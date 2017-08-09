Vivek Oberoi's cousin Akshay Oberoi recently grabbed attention with the news of him turning down a role in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film. It was reported that he rejected the offer because of Aishwarya and Vivek's past relationship.

Now, the truth has been revealed. Apparently, Akshay didn't refuse a film opposite Aishwarya, in fact, he was replaced by some other actor.

After receiving a lot of flak for his alleged decision, he tweeted: "You really think anyone in their right mind would refuse to work with THE Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Don't believe everything you read."

Later, Akshay released an official statement in which he cleared the air. "Who in their right mind would ever decline a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film? It would have been my honour to work with Aishwarya and Rakeysh sir," the statement read.

"Yes, I had auditioned for the film and even got shortlisted but unfortunately I wasn't the one who was finalized for the role and these things happen. I would have loved to be the one to receive that final call from the producers but may be next time," it further stated.

Now, we know the truth and it has nothing to do with his cousin Vivek's past. On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Shanker Raman's Gurgaon, which released on August 4.

Also starring Ragini Khanna and Pankaj Tripathi, the movie is set in the upscale metroplex of Gurugram, Haryana.

On the other hand, Aishwarya has signed Fanney Khan and looking up at other projects. There were reports that filmmakers are behind Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan to work together in a film. But the duo has rejected those offers.