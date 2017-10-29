The release date of Akshay Kumar's Padman has left his fans sad and confused, as they think Rajinikanth's 2.0 (Endhiran 2/Enthiran 2) will clash with it at the box office or be postponed to April.

Rajinikanth's 2.0, which features Akshay Kumar in a negative role, is the next-most-awaited Indian movie after Baahubali 2.

The film was initially slated to hit the screens for Christmas 2017, but was postponed to January 26, 2018, due to delay in its VFX works.

On the other hand, Padman was scheduled to be released on April 20, 2018.

The latest buzz is the VFX works of 2.0 are taking longer than expected. Director Shankar, who does not want to compromise on its quality, is no mood to release the film in hurry.

He has planned to defer its release by few months. If things go as per plan, the Rajinikanth-starrer will hit screens in April 2018.

Hence, Akshay Kumar has decided to advance the release date of his movie Padman. The actor released a new poster of the film and announced its release date.

He tweeted: "Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day - 26th January, 2018! [sic]"

However, the change in the release dates of Padman and 2.0 has disappointed and saddened many fans of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

At the same time, some film-goers are confused over whether the two movies will clash at the box office. Several movie buffs took to Twitter to share their feeling. Here are some of their comments:

