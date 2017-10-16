Akshay Kumar's debut as judge of the new season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge had created a huge buzz among his fans before it went on air. However, the hype didn't transcribe into numbers.

According to reports, this has now led the makers to take a big step of firing mentors Malika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal from the show.

Bollywood funnymen Shreyas Talpade and Sajid Khan will now replace them. Shreyas and Sajid will judge the show along with Akshay.

"It was pre-decided that the format would change after choosing the top 12 participants. There may also be a new host in place of Elli Avram, who was roped in only for the first leg of the show," a source told the Times of India.

The report further said that Sunil Grover has also been approached to replace Elli Avram as host of the show. It remains to be seen if the actor-comedian agrees to be part of the show.

Earlier, talking about taking the judges' seat in the fifth edition of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Akshay had told Mumbai Mirror: "I immediately gave the nod to the show because of my love for the genre and had no qualms in being called the first pregnant man. The show is returning with a fifth season after nine years and I am all set to deliver the next generation of comedy superstars."