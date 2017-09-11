Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's upcoming film Battle Of Saragarhi recently saw Salman Khan backing out as co-producer.

Given that it's a big-budget film, producer Karan and team immediately started hunting for the superstar's replacement. And guess what, they apparently have teamed up with Isha Ambani!

Yes, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter has reportedly come on board as a co-producer for the Akshay Kumar-starrer.

Akshay Kumar turns pregnant for his TV show [Watch VIDEO]

A source told SpotboyE: "Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Isha Ambani met at Karan's residence a few days ago and Isha liked the thought process behind the film."

He added: "Akshay, Karan and Reshma Shetty had a final meeting on August 29 at the superstar's Juhu residence where they discussed the logistics of Battle Of Saragarhi. Things are looking good for the team. Isha's addition to the project will be ideal."

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn is also making a film on the same subject with Rajkumar Santoshi.

Given that Ajay and Karan are not on talking terms post their infamous fight when their respective films Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed at the box office, it will be interesting to see which film based on the Battle of Saragarhi wins at the box office.

The Battle of Saragarhi was fought by 21 Sikhs of the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment on September 12, 1897 against 10,000 Afghans.

The Sikhs — led by Havildar Ishar Singh — fought to death in the battle.

Sikh military personnel commemorate the battle as Saragarhi Day Every year on September 12.