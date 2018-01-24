Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar flags-off a Women Marathon at Delhi University on January 22.Twitter

Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film PadMan which tells the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

But the actor was slammed left, right and centre on social media for using the flag of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP, a student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to flag-off Women Marathon at Delhi University on January 22. The marathon was organised to drive home the message of women empowerment and demanding tax-exemption on sanitary napkins. 

"Flagged off Delhi University's Women Marathon. These lovely ladies are taking the cause of women empowerment forward and running for tax-free sanitary pads #PadManInDelhi," Akshay Kumar wrote while sharing an image of him waving ABVP flag to the crowd.

His gesture irked the left wing people who started criticising Akshay for allegedly showing off his political inclination openly in public and slammed him for supporting the group which they blamed to show "no respect for women". On the other hand, the right wing, showered praise on him for holding the saffron flag in his hand.

While people from the film fraternity have always spoken about keeping one's political ideologies away from showbiz, it remains to be seen whether Akshay's actions will help him or backfire at the time of the release of his film.