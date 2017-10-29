Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy with the shooting for Rajinikanth's 2.0, has ‏announced the release date of Padman, which will hit the screens as a Republic Day treat in 2018.

A day after the audio launch of 2.0 in Dubai, Akshay took to his Twitter handle to reveal the release date of Padman.

The actor tweeted a poster of the movie and wrote: "Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day - 26th January, 2018! [sic]"

Padman is a comedy-drama inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who developed a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine.

Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of Lakshmikant Chauhan in the movie, which has been written and directed by R Balakrishnan, popularly known as R Balki.

Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte will be seen as the female leads, while Amitabh Bachchan will appear in a special role.

The film also features Sudhir Pandey, Maya Alagh, Biju Menon and Nivin Pauly in the supporting cast.

This flick will have Amit Trivedi's music, Kausar Munir's lyrics, PC Sreeram's cinematography and Hemanti Sarkar's editing.

Of late, Republic Day has proved to be an auspicious occasion for Akshay Kumar to release his movies. Baby and Airlift — which were released on January 23, 2015, and January 21, 2016, respectively, went on to become big hits.

Like Baby and Airlift, Akshay Kumar's latest outing Padman also deals with a social issue and the movie is expected to be a hit at the box office. If it does, it will complete a hat-trick for the actor.