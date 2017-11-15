Akshay Kumar has shared photos of his leading ladies in Padman — Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Radhika apparently plays the character of Akshay's onscreen wife in Padman, while Sonam's character will be seen supporting him in his noble endeavour.

In the first photo, Akshay is seen sharing the frame with Radhika. He captioned it as, "The REASON he became #PADMAN...find out on 26th January, 2018."

And the photo with Sonam has been captioned as, "The STRENGTH behind #PADMAN...find out on 26th January, 2018." While Radhika is seen sporting a very simple look of that of a married village woman, Sonam appears to be from a city.

Directed by R Balki, Padman is based on the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who brought a revolution by introducing low-cost sanitary napkins machine for rural women, who do not have access to menstrual hygiene. Akshay will play the central character of Muruganantham.

It is one of the most awaited flicks of 2018 and is likely to open on a positive note at the box office. The first look photos of the movie look good, and these pictures have further increased the curiosity level among the fans.

Slated to be released on Republic Day 2018, Padman is likely to have a great opening at the box office with a 3-day long weekend. With the first look pictures of the film already out, fans can now expect to catch the trailer of Padman soon.