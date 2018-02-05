It's a double celebration for Abhishek Bachchan as producer Sajid Nadiadwala gifted him a role in the fourth instalment of his comedy franchise Housefull as the junior Bachchan turned 42 on February 5.

"Abhishek Bachchan is back in the Housefull franchise by popular demand. His character was not a part of Part 4 of Housefull. But then everyone is so fond of him. Beginning with producer Sajid Khan and his leading man Akshay Kumar. In fact Akshay is Abhishek's new career adviser. He has been protective about Abhishek from the beginning. Akshay is not only guiding Abhishek into a new phase of his career, Akshay also shares his new business manager (Reshma Shetty) with Abhishek," a source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama.

While Ritesh Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar were retained in the franchise, Abhishek, who was a part of the third instalment Housefull 3, had earlier failed to secure his place in Housefull 4.

It was also reported that Abhishek was unhappy with the director and his close friend Sajid Khan, who was roped in to helm the fourth part, for not making him a part of the franchise.

To incorporate Abhishek's character, producer Sajid Nadiadwala was reportedly making efforts to rework the script and find a suitable role for the actor in the film.

Now that Sajid Nadiadwala and his friend Akshay Kumar have found a way to rope in Abhishek for the upcoming project, there can't be any better gift for Abhishek on his 42nd birthday.

According to the reports, the makers of the Housefull franchise had approached three actresses — Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani — to be a part of their next instalment, minus Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been a part of second and third instalments.

Sanjay Dutt, who has been a part of comedy films like All The Best and Rascals, has reportedly joined the star cast of the film.

Housefull 4, which will reportedly be a funny take on reincarnation that will switch between two different time periods, is expected to release next year. The movie will go on floors later this year.