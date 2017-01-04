Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will not star in wife Twinkle Khanna's debut production film, Padman. Though the Khiladi actor has shared the film logo along with his other movies of 2017, he will not be a part of it.

After the announcement on Mrs Funnybones Movies' Padman was made on social media, fans presumed that Akshay will play the lead role in it. However, Deccan Chronicle reported that director R Balki wants a Tamil actor to play the lead character of Arunachalam Muruganantham, nicknamed India's Menstruation Man.

Written and to be directed by Balki, Padman is said to be based on the life of Muruganantham, a social worker from Tamil Nadu who found an innovative way to make cheap and affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. He also earned a spot in TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2014 and was awarded Padma Shri in 2016.

Balki's decision to rope in a Tamil actor seems to be a good idea. In fact, Akshay confirmed that Twinkle will not want to work with him. "As much as my wife loves me, she gets enough of me at home," Deccan Chronicle quoted the actor as saying.

"She's not going to want to work with me; her ambitions spread much further than the comfort zone of her own home," Akshay added. The Airlift actor will appear in three films this year – Jolly LLB 2, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and 2.0.

Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel of Arshad Warsi's 2013 release while Toilet Ek Prem Katha will feature Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay. In the much-awaited 2.0, Akshay will play the villain opposite superstar Rajinikanth.