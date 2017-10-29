Akshay Kumar has been in news after his "bajata hoon" comment to Mallika Dua on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge sparked a controversy recently. Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna reacted to the row on social media with two posts, one in a serious statement, and then again in a satirical manner.

A few days ago on the comedy show, Akshay had cracked a joke on Mallika saying that "Mallika ji, aap bell bajaaiye main aapko bajata hoon". Following this episode, Mallika's father Vinod Dua had slammed the actor on social media.

Even Mallika had expressed strong disappointment by asking people, in an open letter, if Akshay would not be offended if anybody had jokingly made such a "sexist" comment on his daughter saying, "Nitaara ji, aap bell bajaaiye main aapko bajaata hoon".

Although Akshay is yet to respond to the controversy, Twinkle posted a long statement in support of her husband.

She received mixed response from the people on her statement as some called her "hypocrite" and some others agreed with her.

Nonetheless, Twinkle soon came up with another post, this time flaunting her witty and satirical side.

She posted, "What is Akshay Kumar's favourite car? Bell Gadi. Why did Akshay Kumar go to the mosque? He wanted to hear some duas".

Twinkle captioned the tweet as, "I couldn't resist these two and after this I am done #LameJokes". One can easily figure out the connection between the tweet and the controversy by focusing on the two words "bell" and "dua".

I couldn't resist these two and after this I am done :) #LameJokes pic.twitter.com/3mMckTtmDu — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 29, 2017

Twinkle, who is otherwise known for her feminist stand, earlier made a post expressing her support for Akshay.

"I would like to address the controversy on the sets of The Laughter Challenge. The show has a bell which the judges ring after a contestant's exceptional performance and when Ms. Dua went forward to ring the bell, Mr Kumar said, "Mallika Ji aap bell bajao main aapko bajata hun" A pun on the words and actions related to ringing of the bell.

"It's a colloquial phrase that both men and women use — for instance, "I am going to bajao him/ her" or "I got bajaoed", Red FM even has a tagline 'Bajatey Raho' all without sexist connotations Mr Vinod Dua, Ms Dua's father, had written a post - it's been taken down now, stating, "I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar". Should Mr Dua's statement also be taken literally or interpreted in context?

"Words, especially humour has to be seen in its right context. I have always stood up for freedom within comedy including defending AIB's infamous roast on numerous occasions in the past and that is my stance even today, so kindly stop tagging me in this debate," she had said in the statement.

Many slammed Twinkle calling her a "hypocrite" and saying that she forgot her feminist views when it came to her husband. However, there were some others who supported her opinion. Check some of the Twitter responses below:

Sory,expcted a better respnse frm u.d context in whch Akshay used d wrd "bajata hoon",clearly reflects a sexist comment.he sud hv apologised — Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_vats3) October 29, 2017

Sorry @mrsfunnybones but you are wrong there... unfollowing you... — Agni (@agnihothra) October 29, 2017

You will be tagged since you openly give your views on every other thing. Set your husband right instead of defending his derogatory act. — Pepper (@YoBlackPepper) October 29, 2017

So now the champion in woman's rights 24 x 7 x 365, the super vocal twitter activist will defend her husband like a low life lawyer. Wow. — Balram Vishwakarma (@VishBalram) October 29, 2017

So its ok if I say ' Twinkle ji aap bell bajao mein aapko bajata hoon'. Did not sound funny to me. Unfollowing you Ma'am. And bad writing. — Ankur Sarma (@ankursarma09) October 29, 2017

Can I request dictionary to include this as an example of hypocrisy? — Gaurav Tiwari (@gauravt168) October 29, 2017

Your husband was wrong and you need to accept it. Don't try to use 'it's comedy' thing. Personal remark directed at someone is not comedy — TWILIGHT (@TwilightTweetT) October 29, 2017

That's truly disappointing coming from you. Seedha bol do I'll be biased towards my husband instead of trying to sound logical and righteous — Rohit Manchanda (@boisterous09) October 29, 2017

The truth is Akshay's tongue slipped. What he said means exactly that and it is bad. You can't defend it. — Bandy Banerjee (@kamrupexpress) October 29, 2017

Not a fan of either but this is clear case of sour grapes, till the time it suited her she kept mum & after her ouster felt uncomfortable ? — Sia Talwar (@SiaTalwar) October 29, 2017

Ignorant Ms Dua should be made to understand meaning of "kaan kay niche bajao" which mumbaikers use all day. Then she may say sorry to Aki — Rajesh K (@Raj192837) October 29, 2017