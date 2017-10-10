An official announcement on Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's upcoming movie on the Battle of Saragarhi has finally been made. The film is titled Kesari, and it is also confirmed that Salman Khan is no more part of it.

Akshay and Karan shared the details about the movie on Twitter. The movie is based on the fierce battle of Saragarhi. To be directed by Anurag Singh and starring Akshay, the film will be produced by Karan.

Booking another festive season, Kesari will be released on Holi 2019. Interestingly, Salman Khan was supposed to co-produce this film along with KJo. When it was announced sometime back, it came with a picture of Salman, Akshay and Karan together.

However, there were rumours that Sallu Bhai had opted out of the project later as Ajay Devgn too is making a film on the same subject. But Salman had rubbished the rumours with a tweet saying, "Don't follow rumors..follow me..ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir...vry much doing film with @akshaykumar".

Nonetheless, this announcement does not include Salman's name anywhere, confirming that the rumours were very much true. Citing reasons for the superstar to walk out from the movie, an entertainment portal had stated that Salman backed out due to his former manager Reshma Shetty.

It was reported that while being Salman's manager, Reshma had fixed the deal between Karan's Dharma Productions and Salman Khan Films.

A film I'm extremely excited about personally and emotionally... #Kesari releasing Holi 2019. pic.twitter.com/sDLrZWIl2R — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 10, 2017

However, after the Sultan actor had a fallout with Reshma, he did not want to stick to the deal. Another reported reason was that Salman did not want to associate himself with another war film after the box office failure of Tubelight.

Whatever be the reason, it has now been confirmed that Akshay and Karan have joined hands for this big project, and Salman is no more part of it.