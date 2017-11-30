Akshay Kumar is considered one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. But it looks like age is taking a toll on the Khiladi Kumar's health.

Akshay Kumar on the evening of Wednesday, November 29, complained of body ache and fever while shooting for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge at Yash Raj Studios.

According to a report in Mid-Day, a doctor was immediately called on the sets of the stand-up comedy show to monitor Akshay's health. However, the Padman actor, who has never backed out of his commitments, was keen on completing the shoot.

The shooting of the episode was already running a day late since Akshay had gone to attend the closing ceremony of IFFI 2017 in Goa. But things were slightly unpleasant for the actor as he and Salman Khan, who used to be good friends, avoided each other on the stage.

Salman and Akshay were seen sharing the stage with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and other dignitaries, but it seemed like they deliberately avoided each other.

Salman stood beside Big B with Tubelight child actor Matin Rey Tangu and his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif for a group photo, and avoided eye contact with the Khiladi Kumar, who reciprocated.

They didn't even exchange pleasantries before getting down from the stage. However, they both greeted AB.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an amazing line-up next year.

After an amazing 2017, the actor will be next seen in Padman alongside Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

He will also be seen in the sports film Gold and share screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in the sci-fi thriller 2.0.