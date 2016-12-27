Tata Motors, one of India's largest automobile companies, has decided on Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for its commercial vehicles business unit.

"Indian cinema's 'original Khiladi' will make his blockbuster entry in this new role at the launch of Tata Motors' latest offering in commercial vehicles, slated in January 2017," the company said in a statement, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Elated to be a part of it, the Khiladi actor said that it is an honour to associate with the popular brand. "The Tata brand is one that most of us have grown up with and now to be associated with them is indeed an honour. No one understands Indian trucking better than the Tatas and there couldn't have been a better and more apt brand to promote," he said.

Akshay will also be actively involved in the innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by company.

Talking about the partnership between Tata Motors and Akshay, Ravindra Pisharody, executive director, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said: "Today, we are catering to an audience that defines the driven, ambitious, forward-moving, non-stop pulse of India, and Akshay understands the pulse of this audience well. We are confident that Akshay's popularity will further help complement and articulate the future direction of the Tata Motors commercial vehicles brand."

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB 2, which will see him play the role of a lawyer. It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB.

Meanwhile, the Rustom actor is busy shooting for Toilet:Ek Prem Katha, which also stars Bhumi Padnekar. The comedy movie is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacha Bharat Abhiyaan mission. The actor will also be seen in a cameo role in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Naam Shabana.