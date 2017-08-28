Zareen Khan is set to be back on the big screen with her upcoming erotic thriller Aksar 2. The trailer of the movie is out, and it gives a glimpse at the steamy scenes as well as the suspense quotient.

Aksar 2 features Zareen, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, among others. The trailer of Aksar 2 suggests Zareen will have some hot intimate scenes in the movie, but most of these will be with Abhinav and not Gautam.

There are a couple of kissing and intimate scenes, which shows Zareen and Abhinav getting really cosy on screen. Apart from the erotic part, the trailer suggests Aksar 2 will have some surprising twists and turns.

While some have liked the trailer, there are many who are missing Emraan Hashmi in the second instalment of the franchise. Aksar had featured Emraan, Udita Goswami and Dino Morea. One of the USPs of the film was Emraan's steamy scenes with Udita, which had grabbed much attention.

Both Gautam and Abhinav are popular TV actors, but the duo is not so well known as Bollywood stars. Zareen is the only popular star in the cast.

Zareen was last seen in another erotic thriller Hate Story 3, which had some very steamy scenes. After having a traditional avatar in debut movie Veer, the actress had stunned all with her sizzling side in Hate Story 3. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see the diva sizzle on the screen again. Watch Aksar 2 trailer here: