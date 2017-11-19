Zareen Khan's Aksar 2 is the latest victim of piracy: The full movie has been leaked online by some torrent sites. The movie hit the screens on Friday, November 17, and has been made available online for illegal download within a day or two.

While some torrent sites have uploaded the movie for the users to watch it online, others have offered the option to download it for free. Many illegal sites even have HD-quality print of the full movie.

Despite the government trying to curb the menace of piracy, the problem persists with vengeance. The news of the full Aksar 2 movie being leaked online will certainly leave its makers worried, as the flick is already not doing well at the box office.

The movie is the second instalment of the 2006 release Aksar, which featured Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami and Dino Morea in the lead roles. Aksar 2 features Zareen Khan and two popular television actors — Abhinav Shukla and Gautam Rode.

The film has attracted audience mostly because of its steamy scenes. According to critics, the film is less of a thriller and more of an erotic movie.

Viewers have praised the sexy avatar of Zareen in the movie. The two lead actors have also impressed them. However, the storyline appears to be a bit disappointing.

Thus, the opening business of the movie has not been impressive. Now, Aksar 2's online leak will affect the box office collection, which is now expected to witness a further downward trend.

Of late, most Bollywood movies have been leaked online within a few hours of its official release. Even small movies are not spared.

In certain cases, movies were made available on the internet even before the official release, which obviously resulted in major losses to their producers.