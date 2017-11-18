Emraan Hashmi had stolen several hearts along with Dino Morea and Udita Goswami in their 2006 movie, Aksar. Now, the second instalment, Aksar 2, released this Friday (November 17).

It stars Zareen Khan as the lead actress alongside two television actors – Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla. Aksar 2, unfortunately, clashed with Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu, which garnered positive reviews.

While it looked like a difficult task for Zareen-starrer to compete with Vidya's movie since the beginning, the day 1 box office collection proved it right.

As per early estimates, the opening collection of Aksar 2 is Rs 1.44 crore. The audience review too were not positive as people missed Emraan Hashmi. The first instalment of Aksar won millions of hearts and its songs were super duper hit. However, the second instalment too had nice songs.

The film has attracted audience mostly because of the steamy scenes. The intimate scenes are mostly between Zareen and Abhinav. According to critics' reviews, the movie is less of a thriller and more of an erotic movie.

Viewers have praised the sexy avatar of Zareen from the movie. In fact, the two lead actors have also impressed them. However, the storyline appears to be a bit disappointing.

The movie revolves around Zareen's character named Sheena Roy. How Sheena becomes an integral part of many twists and turns in the movie is the crux of the story.