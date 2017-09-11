The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of Hindu sadhus, released a list of 14 'fake babas'on Sunday and demanded a crackdown on "rootless cult leaders" by bringing in a legislation.

In a first of its kind meet held in Sangam City, against the backdrop of a series of controversies surrounding 'fake babas' and conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case, the parishad heads regretted that self-styled godmen were tarnishing the image of the community and society.

The saints have called for a total boycott of the blacklisted godmen and asked the people to beware of them.

