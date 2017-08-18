The trailer of Ajith's Vivegam, which was unveiled on Thursday, August 17, has gone viral and has won the appreciation of the audience, critics and celebrities. Now, the clip is heading towards breaking the record of Vijay's Bairavaa on YouTube.

Bairavaa trailer was released on December 31 and has so far garnered 97 lakh hits with over 2.35 likes and over 30,000 dislikes. The 'helicopter shot' (Mahendra Singh Dhoni's signature shot in cricket) by Vijay to attack his rivals was the major attraction of the clip.

Now, Vivegam trailer, in less than 36 hours, has garnered over 60 lakh hits on YouTube. At this pace, the clip is expected to cross the 1-crore mark in two days. So far, it has fetched above 3.94 lakh likes with over 52,000 dislikes.

There are many interesting elements in the trailer such as Ajith's stylish looks, inspiring one-liners backed by good background score and visuals.

Is Akshara Haasan the villain in Vivegam?

There has been a lot of suspense on the villain in Vivegam. When Vivek Oberoi came on board, it was believed that he was the baddie in the Tamil flick. Later, he denied the reports and said that the audience will be surprised to see his character in the Ajith-starrer movie.

Now, the latest buzz is that it is not Vivek Oberoi, but Akshara Haasan, who will be seen in the negative role. Unconfirmed rumours say that she has a powerful role in the movie and this will come as a surprise to her fans.

The trailer of Vivegam shows Akshara Haasan as a close aide of Ajith in the film.

Vivegam, which is written and directed by Siruthai Siva, has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead.