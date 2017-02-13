The delay may turn out to be much longer than reported earlier for fans of Ajith as the release of the actor's upcoming movie Vivegam aka Thala 57 has been pushed further. The movie is now expected to be out in August.

According to unconfirmed reports, the makers have decided to delay the release of Thala 57. Now, they are aiming to release the film on August 10 to get an extended Independence Day holiday weekend. With this, the Thursday sentiment of the director is likely to continue.

The makers had earlier revealed that Vivegam would be out in April, most likely on the occasion of the Tamil New Year. The date was later changed and it was reported that the movie would be released in June during the Eid holiday weekend.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller, in which Ajith plays an investigating officer. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the film as Ajith's wife, while Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is essaying a negative role in his debut Tamil film.

The movie, directed by Sirtuthai Siva, also stars Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Appukutty and others. Kamal Haasan's daughter has enacted an important role in the film, which has been bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films.

The shooting of Thala 57 was started in September in Europe. The unit has wrapped up over 70 percent of the filming in Bulgaria, Chennai and Hyderabad. The rest of the filming will be completed in March, after which the post-production work will begin.

Thala 57 features Anirudh Ravichander's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.