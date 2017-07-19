The third song from Ajith's Vivegam gearing up to take fans by a storm. After Surviva and Thalai Viduthalai, Kadhalaadai will be out on Thursday, 20 July. The first two numbers were high on energy, while the latest number will be classical.

"Kadhalaada - 3rd single from #Vivegam releases this Thursday 20th July! After hip-hop and death metal, now it's time for some classical :) [sic]" Anirudh Ravichander tweeted.

Surviva and Thalai Viduthalai were high-voltage songs aimed at the mass audience. The latest number will please those who love melodious and classical songs.

Kadhalaadai is written by Kabilan Vairamuthu. "காதலாடmy first song for Thala Ajith sirFirst association with @directorsiva sirFirst lyric with @anirudhofficial broexcited [sic]" the lyricist shared on Twitter.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music and the film is said to have seven tracks. The complete album will be released by the end of this month. The trailer will be launched later.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of an investigating officer. The story involves a crime that occurs in Tamil Nadu where the hero wants to get to the root of the issue. The probe takes him to Europe.

The movie is written and directed by Siruthai Siva. The Sathya Jyothi Films production stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in female leads, while Vivek Oberoi will be seen in a key role.

The movie is slated to release on 10 August.